HP: BJP stages protest at Assembly on Cong’s pre-poll guarantees on jobs

Shimla: Heated exchanges marked the proceedings in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday over the Congress’s pre-poll guarantee of five lakh jobs for unemployed youth. The uproar eventually led the Opposition BJP to stage a protest outside the House.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania was prompt to term the BJP protest (walk-out) as uncalled for and stated that it would not go on record.

Confrontation arose during the question hour when BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar and Satpal Satti accused the state government of failing to provide a clear answer regarding its guarantee to create jobs and of being unable to fulfil its key poll promise, thus doing a serious injustice to the state’s youth.

The Opposition MLAs had insisted that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu provide information about the number of posts created and jobs provided by the government since its return to power.

After the walkout, the BJP members raised slogans outside the House in protest against the government and alleged that instead of answering the question raised by the party, the Chief Minister tried to distort the facts and quoted data unrelated to the question. The leader of the Opposition, who led the protest, said the Congress government had failed to deliver on its pre-poll promises.

He said, “During the election, the Congress had given a guarantee to provide 5 lakh jobs in five years and 1 lakh jobs in the first year in permanent government positions with pensions.

Thakur added, “The reality is that on July 31, 2024, the Assembly was told that 34,980 jobs had been provided. On August 15, 2025, the CM claimed 23,195 jobs. There is a difference of around 11,000 jobs.”

He said the Chief Minister had always been giving misleading information on the jobs provided by the government. Every time, giving a new figure.