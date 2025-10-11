HP: BJP chief’s brother held in rape case at Solan

Shimla: In a development that has sent shockwaves through political circles, Solan police have arrested Ram Kumar Bindal—the brother of state BJP president Rajeev Bindal—following a complaint by a 25-year-old woman accusing him of rape.

Superintendent of Police Solan Gaurav Singh, this evening, confirmed that Ram Kumar Bindal has been arrested under sections 64 and 68 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The woman filed the complaint against him on October 8.

In the complaint, the woman reported to the women’s police station at Solan that she had visited Bindal’s ayurvedic clinic near the old bus stand on October 7 for treatment of a medical condition.

During the course of her examination, Bindal allegedly held her hand, then pressed the veins, and thereafter asked about her sexual health. When she shared her concerns, Bindal assured her of a complete cure and even showed her a medical book.

Soon, he insisted on examining her private parts, but she refused. But Bindal did not stop here and went on to sexually assault her in the clinic, on the pretext of a detailed medical examination.

Somehow, she managed to escape and decided to report the matter to the police for a fair investigation.

The police said that due to the sensitivity of the matter, an FIR was lodged against Bindal, and the State Forensic Science Laboratory team was called to visit the spot and collect evidence.

“Based on the victim’s statement, forensic findings, and technical evidence, the Solan police arrested Ram Kumar Bindal, a native of Bindal Colony, Solan,” said the SP.

Rajeev Bindal, when contacted, expressed shock. “The allegations are deeply disturbing for the family,” he said.

The 80-year-old Bindal is a seasoned Ayurvedic practitioner from Solan. The family suspects a conspiracy even as the police maintain that they are conducting an impartial investigation into the case.