HP Assembly set for stormy Monsoon Session

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Assembly’s Monsoon Session, which begins on Monday afternoon, after the state has suffered massive devastation triggered by incessant rains, flash floods, and cloudbursts, is likely to be stormy.

While the Opposition BJP has already geared itself up to raise questions on state government efforts relating to relief and rehabilitation, the ruling Congress is finalising its strategy to counter the offensive, giving full details on how it has responded to the unprecedented situation despite “no help” pouring in from the Central government.

The government, on its own, has decided to table a motion and inform the House about the natural calamities that have taken a toll of 247 lives and left hundreds of families houseless, landless, and penniless. This aims at scuttling the BJP’s plans to table an adjournment motion for detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the disasters and deaths. The Opposition has accused the government of its complete failure and unfair distribution of the relief.

Maximum losses to infrastructure have been reported from Mandi, where the relentless rains, cloudbursts, and landslides have left many scars.

Seraj, a constituency represented by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, has remained an epicentre for the disasters, while several parts of Mandi and Kullu, as well as Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, have also been affected.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is also likely to mount an attack on the BJP and the Central government for all their lip service, as despite his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, no immediate financial help has been given to the state.

In his Independence Day speech, Sukhu announced the release of an additional Rs 100 crore for disaster-hit families to provide prompt relief, along with the launch of a Rs 3,000 crore project aimed at disaster mitigation and protecting livelihoods in affected areas.

Another issue of contention will be the state’s financial health and mounting debt, which is likely to exceed Rs one lakh crore, and the state government not being able to deliver on the guarantees, like giving Rs 1,500 per month to all women above 18 years.

The government is likely to face questions on law and order, the problem of drug menace, and providing jobs to unemployed educated youths.

A row over the powers of the Governor, who also happens to be chancellor of the state universities, to appoint vice-chancellors for two universities is expected to fire up during the session. The state government has opposed the move, as the Chief Minister asserts that the Governor (chancellor) has only to act on the advice of the government and can’t himself issue advertisements for seeking applications.

The session will have 12 sittings till September 2.