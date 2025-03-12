HP Assembly pays tributes to Manmohan Singh, Kishan Kapoor

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly, on the second day of the Budget session, paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during obituary references moved by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

The House also remembered former BJP minister Kishan Kapoor, who had also served as a Member of the Parliament from Kangra.

Moving the motion, the CM said that the work done by Manmohan Singh for the country and the state will always be remembered. “He laid the foundation stone of the Atal tunnel here and for that his government gave a budget of Rs 1800 crore,” said the CM while also mentioning about some of the schemes started during the tenure of the former PM.

Manmohan Singh had passed on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. He had also served as a professor of economics at Punjab University and the Delhi School of Economics and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Joining the sentiments, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur said that Manmohan Singh had started his life as a teacher and then moved forward and became the Prime Minister of the country.

He said that all the Prime Ministers till date, are usually from political background, but Manmohan Singh was a teacher and became an economic advisor. He then became the Union Finance Minister and then became the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014. Thakur also mourned the death of former minister Kapoor.

He said Kapoor was an MLA five times, three times a minister and once an MP. On the party’s request, Kapoor contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kangra parliamentary constituency and he won by a huge vote.

Kapoor was a prominent Gaddi leader.