HP Assembly passes supplementary Budget exceeding Rs 40,461 crore

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly voted a record Rs 40,461 crore supplementary Budget for the current financial year 2025-26 in a swift move that even surprised the Opposition BJP.



This was the first time a supplementary Budget of such a high amount was presented in the House, in addition to the already passed Rs 52,709 crore Budget of the state.

The Opposition did not extend any argument on the supplementary Budget, as it was passed by voice vote.

The supplementary Budget included Rs 36,374.61 crore under state schemes and Rs 4,087.34 crore for centrally sponsored schemes.

The breakup shows Rs 26,194.95 crore allocated as ‘Ways and Means’—salaries and pensions and also overdraft—while Rs 4,150.14 crore has been earmarked for power generation.

Another Rs 818.20 crore will be for natural disaster relief, Rs 785.22 crore for water supply and sewerage schemes, and Rs 657.22 crore for Himcare, the Sahara Scheme, robotic surgery facilities at the medical colleges, and other expenditures in the health sector.

Under the Special Central Assistance, Rs 555.89 crore has been earmarked for projects, including shopping complexes at the vegetable market, bus stand, flyover, and underground utility duct in Shimla town.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is slated to present the state’s annual Budget for the next financial year of 2026-27 on Saturday, which is going to be a tightrope walk in view of the fiscal crisis and withdrawal of the RDG by the Centre.