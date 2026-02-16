HP Assembly Budget Session to begin today amid RDG row

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session, beginning Monday afternoon, is expected to be held against the backdrop of rising tensions over the Centre’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), following recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.



As the state grapples with the financial implications of the move, the House anticipates heated exchanges and frayed tempers. Despite the charged political atmosphere, the session is expected to be brief, likely lasting no more than three days.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said that the House will break after the debate on the RDG and could reassemble for the presentation of the state’s budget in a few days.

The session will commence with the Governor’s address as mandated by constitutional norms. The first phase is expected to run through February 18, with the second phase and the date for the actual budget for the year 2026-27 to be presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to be announced later.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said on Sunday that the Budget Session will have three sittings. Still, the possibility of an extension cannot be ruled out, depending on the legislative business. “Since the notification of the assembly was issued only recently, it is not certain how many business days will come and if the assembly sittings will be extended or it will be adjourned to be resumed later,” said the Speaker, who also met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during the day to brief him about the arrangements.

Asked about the break after three days, Pathania said: “There is a provision in the House rules that the assembly can be adjourned and resumed later. The state government will also need time to prepare the budget for the financial year 2026-27,” he said.