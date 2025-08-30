HP: 3,000 pilgrims stranded in Chamba, 280 tourists evacuated from Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla: Amidst heavy rains, blocked NHs, and landslides, around 380 tourists stranded at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti were evacuated after strenuous efforts by the local deputy commissioner, while 3,000 pilgrims on the Mani-Mahesh yatra in Chamba continue to struggle for their safe rescue and possible airlifting after interventions by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu, currently in Delhi, spoke to DCs and the senior district officials of the five districts of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Kangra, and Mandi through a video conference and passed strict orders for prioritising their efforts to make sure that stranded pilgrims and tourists return home safely.

He discussed in length the present situation with Divisional Commissioner Kangra, stationed at Chamba, as well as with Deputy Commissioner Chamba and the Superintendent of Police, who are both stationed at Bharmour.

The CM sought information about the stranded Manimahesh Yatris and the losses incurred due to flash floods and heavy rains, besides the status of relief and restoration works being carried out. He was told that all stranded devotees were safe and well cared for, with food, shelter, and first aid provided.

But because of the snapping of all communications, including road connectivity and mobile and internet services, the administration was doing everything possible for the earliest evacuation.

The Chief Minister directed the restoration of the communication services in other parts of the district, particularly in Bharmour, so that the people stuck up there could connect to their near and dear ones.

In addition, directions were issued to make arrangements for the safe return of the devotees who were sheltered in large numbers in Chamba Chaugan back to their homes.

The officials informed Jio, Airtel, and BSNL that services have been restored in Chamba town. The meeting also revealed the opening of the 25 km road from Chamba to Bharmour.

Directions were issued to airlift the ill and elderly.

The chief minister directed that food be airdropped at places not easily accessible and where devotees were stranded.