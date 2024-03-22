HP: 3 Independent MLAs who voted for BJP in RS polls submit resignation

Shimla: Three Independent MLAs in Hiamchal Pradesh, who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, submitted their resignation to the Assembly secretary on Friday, and trained their guns on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.



One of them told reporters that they would join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket.

The three MLAs -- Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur constituency), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) -- reached Shimla Friday, and accompanied by the leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP MLAs, submitted their resignation to Assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma.

“We have submitted our resignation. We will join the BJP and contest elections on its ticket,” Hoshiyar Singh told reporters.

All three Independents had sought BJP tickets during the 2022 Assembly polls but they were denied tickets and contested as Independents.

However, later when the Congress formed the government with 40 legislators, the three Independents had supported the government.

The Independent MLAs said Chief Minister Sukhu has stooped to such a level that he is targeting them and their families and registering false cases against them.

The three Independent MLAs, along with six Congress rebels, voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.