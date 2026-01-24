Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat sleeper begins commercial run from Howrah

Kolkata: The Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express commenced its commercial operations from Howrah station on Friday evening. The train departed from Platform 6 of Howrah station for its maiden revenue run to Kamakhya, a day after services began from the Kamakhya end.



India’s first sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat, which was flagged off on January 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now part of Indian Railways’ daily operations. Train No. 27575 Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will leave Howrah at 6.20 pm daily, except Thursdays, and reach Kamakhya at 8.20 am the following day. The corresponding service, Train No. 27576 Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, started running from Kamakhya on January 22. It departs at 6.15 pm, except Wednesdays, and arrives at Howrah at 8.15 am the next day.

On its journey from Howrah, the train halts at Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka Junction and Malda Town under Eastern Railway. The corresponding service from Kamakhya also stops at New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Aluabari Road, Rangiya and New Bongaigaon stations en route.

Railway officials said the response to the new sleeper service has been strong, with all berths for the initial days booked within hours of the opening of reservations and occupancy crossing 100 percent. Passengers travelling on the inaugural commercial run from Howrah expressed satisfaction with the overnight travel experience.