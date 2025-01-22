Howrah Division: 30 pairs of local trains cancelled for 4 days

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has announced that thirty pairs of local trains operating between Howrah and Bandel, Sheoraphuli, Belur Math, and Shrirampur will be cancelled for four days, from January 23 to January 26.

This cancellation is due to a traffic and power block in the Howrah Division, necessitated by the ongoing construction of a Bow String Girder Bridge for the new two-lane Benaras Road Over Bridge (ROB), including approaches between Howrah and Liluah stations.

The Howrah Division of Eastern Railway had earlier implemented a traffic and power block starting December 21, last year, which was scheduled to conclude on February 1. Consequently, thirty pairs of local trains were cancelled until January 22.

However, the cancellation period for these local trains has now been extended by an additional four days.