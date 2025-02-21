Howrah: Cop injured in ‘accidental firing’

Kolkata: The Inspector in Charge (IC) of Chanditala Police Sof Hooghly sustained bullet injuries near a petrol pump at Ghoshpara area in Howrah on Wednesday night.

IC Jayanta Pal was hit by the bullet in his hand after it “accidentally” got fired from his service revolver. He has been admitted at a private hospital in Howrah.

Sources said the bullet accidentally got fired during a heated verbal exchange over shopping at a mall in presence of a woman who was inside the vehicle in which Pal was travelling. The blue car in which the IC was travelling along with the lady was seized by the police.

The police, during the probe, learnt that Pal and the lady came out of the car near the petrol pump followed by another white four-wheeler from which two more people came out. The four got involved in a heated verbal exchange. Amidst the chaos, the bullet got fired from Pal’s service revolver. He rushed to the hospital in another vehicle that was passing by. A probe in the case has been started and cops are interrogating the woman accompanying the IC. Pal is being questioned to ascertain his relationship with the woman and how the bullet got fired.