How the tragedy unfolded

The tragedy unfolded on July 2, 2024, in the village of Phulrai Mugalgadhi in Sikandrarao area of Hathras. As Bhole Baba’s congregation ended and he departed in his vehicle, devotees surged forward to collect dust from the path he had walked on. The crowd — which ballooned to over 2.5 lakh, despite permission being granted for just 80,000 — spiralled into chaos. Many were trampled or suffocated as the crowd rushed downhill into waterlogged fields on the opposite side of the road.

Instead of controlling the crowd, eyewitnesses say the sevadars (volunteers) beat the fleeing devotees with sticks, worsening the situation. Many women, children, and elderly people were crushed in the frenzy.