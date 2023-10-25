How many times will you use Lord Ram for political gain: Sibal to BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday accused the BJP of using Lord Ram for political gain, and said the ruling party’s governance does not display any of his virtues.

Sibal’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya.

“Bhagawan Shri Ram bas aane hi wale hain (Lord Ram’s arrival is imminent),” Modi said, asserting that prayers at the temple during the next Ramnavmi will spread happiness in the entire world.

In a post on X, Sibal said, “To the BJP How many times will you use Lord Ram for political gain? Why don’t you embrace the virtues of Lord Ram: His: valour, chivalry, loyalty, compassion, love, obedience, courage, and equipoise”.

He has floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.