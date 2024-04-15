How India can protect itself without nuclear weapons in current circumstances: PM Modi asks people in MP

Bhopal: Hitting out at the INDIA bloc over opposing nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the people how India could protect itself without such weaponry in the current circumstances.



Addressing an election rally in Pipariya of the Hoshangabad Parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Modi taunted Rahul Gandhi over his remark, that ‘poverty will be eradicated with a single stroke’.

“The country does not take Congress’ Shahzada seriously. People are laughing at him”, Modi said. His grandmother (former PM Indira Gandhi), too, once gave a slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ and people know about what happened before 2014, he said.

Without naming any party, Modi said, “One of the INDI Alliance partners has mentioned in its election manifesto for nuclear disarmament. They (INDIA bloc) cannot protect the country, he said. The CPI (M) has promised disarmament of nuclear weapons from the country in its manifesto.

“Whether in present circumstances, the country needs a nuclear weapon or not, especially when its enemies have so much power over them”, the Prime Minister asked the gathering.

“One of the INDI alliance partners, several dangerous promises were made including denuclearise the country,” he said.

“We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those saying otherwise how will they protect India,” he further said.

The Congress always insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar while his party honoured him, Modi said on the birth anniversary of the chief architect of India’s Constitution.

Because of the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India, he said, referring to Droupadi Murmu’s election to the country’s top constitutional post.

“Today is a big day in history as today is the birth anniversary of Ambedkar Ji. It was because of Babasaheb’s Constitution that a poor woman’s son is seeking votes from you for serving you for the third time,” the PM said.

He said it was a fortune that the BJP government has developed ‘Panch Teerth’ associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was born in Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh.

“The Congress is saying that if I become prime minister for the third time, the country will be in flames. Did it happen after 2014 and 2019? Modi asked the people.

Taunting over the leaving of the grand old party by its leaders in huge numbers across the country, the PM said while Congress itself is being weakened how it can make the country stronger.

“The INDI alliance is unable to decide in which direction the country should move. Modi doesn’t have any dream; your dreams are my mission,” the PM said.

The PM said the Congress never recognised the contribution of tribals, but the BJP has honoured them. He said the government will celebrate 2025 as the ‘Janjatiya Gourav Diwas’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.