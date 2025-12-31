How 2025 redefined Indian Army

New Delhi: Technical modernisation and increased collaboration with foreign partners are leading to significant changes in the Indian Army.

In 2025, the Army utilised lessons from real-world operations to enhance its structure, strategy, and capabilities, demonstrating how combat experience is helping to strengthen the force.

These reforms mirror global military trends, where advanced technology plays an integral role in operational strategies. Compared to regional adversaries, the Indian Army’s approach stands out for its focus on integrating indigenous technology and fostering partnerships, making it a formidable force in South Asia.

This was evident during Operation Sindoor in May, launched following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam backed by the Pakistan Army. The Indian Army is acquiring advanced, long-range weapons and creating new units that leverage technology to boost combat power. The operation was meticulously planned by the Military Operations Branch, with senior leadership directing it from the Ops Room.

The coordinated action by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force demonstrated a high degree of precision, restraint, and professionalism.

The strikes were carefully planned and executed at the right time, with the Army neutralising seven terrorist camps and the Air Force destroying two others. Beyond their immediate military impact, the operations sent a clear message to terrorist groups that India’s armed forces possess both the capability and the resolve to respond decisively. At the same time, the calibrated nature of the strikes underlined the intent to safeguard national security without allowing the situation to escalate further.

Pakistan attempted to retaliate with nighttime drone attacks, but the Indian Army countered these efforts. The Army employs layered defence systems that integrate seamlessly to neutralise threats. Concurrently, Indian forces destroyed numerous terrorist bases along the Line of Control using ground-based weaponry, thwarting infiltration and disrupting enemy plans. These actions underscored the ineffectiveness of Pakistan’s drone attacks. On May 10, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations spoke with India’s counterpart, resulting in an agreement to cease firing and military operations. This outcome demonstrated India’s ability to control escalation while maintaining credible deterrence, marked by calm strength and readiness.

Focusing on long-range target capabilities, the BrahMos missile system played a crucial role for the Indian Army. This month, the Army tested the BrahMos system, with collaboration between a BrahMos unit from the Southern Command and personnel from the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

The missile was launched successfully, maintaining stability at high speeds and striking its target with precision. These tests simulate combat conditions, proving the system’s effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

The BrahMos system is essential for the Army’s strategy, contributing to India’s goal of extending the range and speed of its weaponry. Advancements were also made in the Pinaka rocket system, with successful tests showing a rocket travelling approximately 120 kilometres. The Pinaka system now includes additional units, marking a key development in long-range strike capabilities. While the BrahMos and Pinaka enhancements are significant, they are not without limitations. These systems require substantial infrastructure for deployment and integration. Budget constraints may also impact the pace of future developments. Overcoming these challenges is vital to maintaining the strategic advantage these technologies offer for India’s defence forces.

The Army Aviation Corps also improved with the addition of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. The first three arrived in July, with the rest delivered this month. These helicopters will significantly enhance the Army’s effectiveness in battle environments.

The change from thinking about reform to actually making it happen with new organisational structures is really important.