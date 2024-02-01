Housing scheme for middle class, 2 cr more houses under PMAY(G)

New Delhi: The government will launch a housing scheme for deserving middle class to buy or build their own houses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.



Sitharaman, in her pre-election Budget, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, said the government will also adopt an economic approach that facilitates sustainable development and improves productivity.

She also mentioned about rooftop solarisation to ensure one crore household free electricity of up to 300 units per month, leading to household savings of Rs 15,000-18,000 annually.

Besides, utmost attention will be paid to the development of the eastern region and its people. Meanwhile, Finance Minister said that construction of two crore more houses will be done under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in the next five years.

Presenting a vote on account or an interim budget for 2024-25, she said the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the target of constructing three crore rural houses will be met soon.

‘Despite the challenges due to COVID-19, the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) continued, and we are close to achieving the target of three crore houses,’ Sitharaman said.

‘Two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from the increase in the number of families,’ she said in her pre-election budget .

The PMAY(G) is a social welfare programme to provide housing for the rural poor in the country. Under the scheme, an assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh is given in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly areas. The cost of the scheme is borne by the central government and a state government in a 60:40 ratio.