Housing Min distributes loans to 10K beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri distributed loans to 10,000 beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi on Friday at a programme organised by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), State Level Bankers Committee, Delhi and Punjab National Bank.



Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Union Minister of State and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, Harsh Vardhan were present for the programme.

“More than 80 lakh street vendors have benefited from this scheme. The percentage of women street vendors among those receiving loans under the scheme is about 47 per cent of all loans disbursed.

About 75 per cent of the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi are from marginalised sections. In the coming time, India will be the third largest economy in the world and street vendors will play an important role in this achievement,”

said Puri.

He added, “PM SVANidhi also opens the way for taking loans under Mudra Yojana. Many such schemes including PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Matru Vandana Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana are being run by the Modi government which are empowering the marginalized people economically and socially.

PM SVANidhi Yojana is a scheme to increase self-esteem and provide

respectable loans.”

Delhi Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, MCD Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti, Punjab National Bank Executive Director, BP Mahapatra and senior MCD officials were also present on the occasion.