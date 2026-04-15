Housing fraud: CBI files 22 fresh cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 22 fresh cases against several real estate developers on the directions of the Supreme Court, stepping up its crackdown on alleged fraud in the housing sector.



As part of the probe, the agency conducted searches at 77 locations spread across eight states and Union Territories. The action is linked to reported irregularities in the residential construction market, including alleged collusion between builders and bank officials to defraud homebuyers.

Officials said the searches led to the seizure of documents, digital devices and other material that are now under examination. Preliminary findings point to suspected financial misappropriation, accounting irregularities and deceptive practices in housing projects.

The investigation is being carried out under established legal procedures, with all cases backed by documented financial trails. Notices have been issued to concerned parties as per due process, and coordination between investigative and legal teams is ongoing.

Sources indicated that the action forms part of a broader effort to address complaints from homebuyers and restore accountability in the sector. However, the agency has not issued any detailed public statement beyond official records, and further updates are expected only through authorised channels.