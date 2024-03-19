House set ablaze after daughter-in-law’s suicide

Prayagraj (UP): An elderly couple died after their house was set on fire during a fight with the parents of their daughter-in-law who had allegedly hanged herself, police said here on Tuesday.

Three more people, including the woman’s husband, were injured in the fire, police said. The house was set ablaze when police personnel had already reached the spot after receiving information about the alleged suicide and the fight.

According to the police, the 27-year-old woman allegedly ended her life late on Monday night at her in-laws’ house in the Muthiganj police station area.

Upon receiving the news, her parents and other family members gathered at the spot and got into a fight with the woman’s in-laws, alleging that she was killed and then hanged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said.

Following a dispute, individuals purportedly from the woman’s family set fire to her in-laws’ residence. Police rescued five occupants and contained the blaze. Subsequently, the charred bodies of the woman’s father-in-law, Rajendra Kesarwani (65) and mother-in-law , Shobha Devi (62) were discovered, SHO of Muthiganj police station Sunil Bajpayee said.Injured in the fire were the woman’s husband, Rajendra’s daughter Shivani, and Lovely Kesarwani, the wife of his younger brother, the SHO added.