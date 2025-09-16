House of Kuki leader ‘set on fire’ in Manipur

Churachandpur: Tensions flared in Manipur’s Churachandpur district after the residence of a Kuki leader was allegedly set on fire by a mob, officials said on Monday.

The residence of Kuki National Organisation (KNO) leader Calvin Aikhenthang was torched late on Sunday night, they claimed. However, a section of locals in Churachandpur claimed that a short circuit triggered the fire.

KNO is a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Centre.

The residence of another Kuki leader, Ginza Vualzong, who is the spokesperson of the Kuki Zo Council and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, was also targeted by miscreants, but timely intervention by locals helped prevent the house from being set on fire. MPOST