House blaze: Four of family suffocate to death in Guj

Godhra: Four members of a family died from suffocation after inhaling smoke from a fire in their house in Godhra town, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Gangotri Nagar between Thursday night and Friday. The victims were Kamal Doshi (50), a jeweller, his wife Devalben (45), and their sons Dev (24) and Raj (22). They died in their sleep, said A Division police station officer RM Vasaiya.

Doshi’s family was preparing for the engagement of one of his sons, and they were supposed to leave for Vapi on Friday morning.

One of the deceased also sustained burn injuries, the officer said.

The bodies were discovered by fire brigade personnel when they rushed to the spot after receiving a call about a blaze.