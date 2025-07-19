‘Hounded’ by govt for 10 yrs: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of launching a witch-hunt against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against the businessman in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.

Gandhi also asserted that the truth shall eventually prevail and that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family will withstand any kind of “persecution”.

The ED on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint naming 56-year-old Vadra in the criminal case.

“My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment,” he added. Gandhi said, “I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity”.

“The truth will eventually prevail,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asserted, in his first public comments in support of Vadra.

The federal investigative agency also attached 43 immovable properties located in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat worth Rs 37.64 crore pertaining to Vadra and his linked entities like Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and others.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress rejects the ED’s latest efforts in a decade-long witch hunt against Vadra.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi on Friday for accusing the government of launching a witch-hunt against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, saying the Congress leader’s remarks reflect that his party still believes in the “Emergency mindset” and does not care for the judicial process.

This came after Gandhi on Friday accused the government of launching a witch-hunt against Vadra as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against the businessman in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.