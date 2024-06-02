Hot weather conditions continue to prevail in Haryana and Punjab

Chandigarh: Hot weather conditions continued to prevail at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Sirsa sizzling at 45.4 degrees Celsius.



Sirsa was the hottest place in Haryana, according to the MeT department.

Among other places in the state, Bhiwani sizzled at a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius while Rohtak recorded a high of 44.2 degrees.

Ambala recorded a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar registered a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius while Gurugram and Faridabad registered 42.5 degrees Celsius and 43.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda reeled at a maximum of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 42.2 degrees Celsius while Patiala’s maximum settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius while Faridkot’s maximum settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the heatwave conditions on Sunday persisted in Jammu which recorded the maximum temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above season’s average.

However, the day temperature in Jammu was 1.3 degrees Celsius less than that of the previous day, a spokesperson of the Met department said, adding that the city may witness relief from the prevailing conditions after June 4. The minimum temperature recorded in Jammu was almost near normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius, he said. He said hot and dry weather over plains of Jammu division is likely to continue till June 4. After that during the next three days, Jammu may see light to moderate rain or thunder at many places with gusty winds at few places. The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy on June 8 and 9, the spokesperson said.

He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar, on the other hand, recorded a maximum of 30.3 degrees Celsius against 27.5 degrees Celsius the previous day, the spokesperson said, adding the day temperature in the city was four degrees above normal. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 13 degrees Celsius.