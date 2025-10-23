Hospital operator held after woman, newborn die during delivery

Ballia: The operator of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman and her newborn child during delivery earlier this week, police said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that hospital operator Manju Devi was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday. According to the police, Sangeeta Devi (40), a resident of Kasesar village, was admitted to a private hospital in Nagara town on October 19 after she experienced labour pains.

The woman’s family alleged that although a normal delivery was possible, the hospital performed a caesarean operation illegally for monetary gain.

The newborn died during the procedure and Sangeeta’s condition deteriorated soon after. She later died around Sunday midnight. Following the incident, the deputy chief medical officer visited the facility and sealed the hospital. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Mukhdev, an FIR was registered against Manju Devi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and under Section 34(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, the police said.