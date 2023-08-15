Hospital deaths: Committee to submit report by August 25

mumbai: The nine-member committee set up by the Maharashtra government to probe 18 deaths in a 24-hour period in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane has been asked to submit its report by August 25, an official said on Monday.



The committee will be headed by health commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, as per an order issued by the state health department during the day.

As per the order, the scope of the committee will include finalising the timeline of the incidents, studying measures taken by hospital staff, reasons as well as fixing responsibilities and making recommendations to prevent a recurrence. The equipment at the hospital will be verified and tested as part of the probe, the order said.