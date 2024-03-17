Hosabale re-elected as RSS general secretary

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha on Sunday re-elected Dattatreya Hosabal for the post of ‘Sarkaryavah’ (general secretary).

Hosabale has been serving as the ‘Sarkaryavah’ since 2021, the RSS said in a post on X.

He has been re-elected to the post for the period from 2024 to 2027, it said.

The annual three-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ of the RSS began on Friday at the Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh here.