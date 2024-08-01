Horticulture minister pushes affordable fruit saplings for farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Horticulture minister S Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Wednesday called upon farmers to embrace fructiferous sapling plantation, saying that these saplings are being provided at affordable rates through the horticulture department. He said that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote crop diversification across the state.

While highlighting that the current monsoon season will present an optimal window for planting fruit-bearing trees, Jouramajra said that this approach will offer a sustainable alternative to the traditional wheat-paddy crop rotation, which led to significant groundwater depletion in the region.

The Horticulture minister specifically recommended the cultivation of various fruit trees, including mango, guava, litchi, chiku, citrus varieties, jamun, bael and jackfruit. He noted that these saplings are readily available at government-operated nurseries under the horticulture department at reasonable prices. Meanwhile, director, horticulture, Shailender Kaur, said that farmers seeking more information can contact the department’s nodal officer on mobile number 7508018803.