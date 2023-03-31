Hormone releasing IUD gets costlier by Rs 203 as NPPA revises price

New Delhi: The hormone releasing intrauterine devices (IUD) are all set to get little costlier as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has increased the ceiling price of hormone releasing IUD by Rs 203 and fixed it at Rs 3,659.68 from the previous price slab of Rs 3,456.44.



The prices are excluding the taxes.

According to the NPPA order, the price of hormone releasing IUD containing 52 mg of levonorgestrel is fixed at Rs 3,659.68 per unit, which is a 5.5 per cent increase from the prevailing ceiling price of Rs 3,456.44 per one hormone releasing IUD.

The device, which has a total moving annual turnover of Rs. 15.31 crore, has two players with a market share of one per cent or more.

Notably, earlier in March, the price of hormone releasing IUD containing 52 mg of levonorgestrel was fixed at Rs 3,456.44 per unit from the prevailing ceiling price of Rs 4,295.01 for one hormone releasing IUD. The ceiling price was reduced by 19.52 per cent in early March.

Hormone releasing intrauterine devices are contraceptive devices placed in a woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy by continuously releasing a low dose of certain hormones.

In another development, the apex drug price regulator has extended the point of sale price capping of five medical devices – pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitoring machine, nebulizer, digital thermometer and glucometer for another three months till June 30. The earlier order was valid till March 31.

Besides, the price capping order regarding oxygen concentrators has also been extended till June 30.

As per sources, the decision regarding extending the capping the trade margin has been taken with regard to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the recent past.

The manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price order would be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest thereon under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 read with Essential Commodities Act, 1955.