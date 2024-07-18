‘Hope statehood is restored to J&K before elections’

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the Assembly elections as the union territory has failed on all fronts, including combating terrorism.

“We would hope that the statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the elections because the UT has failed... It has failed in Jammu, it is failed against militancy, it has failed in development. It has failed in every aspect,” Abdullah told reporters here.

On the attack in Doda, Abdullah said that it was not happening for the first time.

“The truth is that for past one year, a series of attacks have taken place in the Jammu region. Perhaps there is hardly any area in Jammu which is free of militancy. Attacks have taken place in Pir Panjal region, Chenab valley, Jammu, Kathua and Samba,” Abdullah said.

“If our information is correct, 55 soldiers and security forces personnel have laid down their lives in the past one year in these attacks. In such a situation, we are compelled to ask what is the government doing,” he added.

”They have made claims a plenty. After every attack, they say the militancy is on its last legs. They see the militancy ending but we can’t see it. How are they able to see it we can’t understand. And no one has said what steps will be taken to stop these killings,”

said Abdullah.