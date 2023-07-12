‘Hope SC safeguards Constitution and law’

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed hope that the Supreme Court would safeguard the Constitution and the law of the country while deciding on the Article 370 petitions.



The former J-K CM, however, raised apprehensions over the listing of the hearing dates for the case immediately after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D Y Chandrachud and Supreme Court judges visited Kashmir for the ‘19th All India Legal Services Authorities’ meeting last month. “There was no hearing for the last four years when so many cases with no emergency were heard.

So hearing the case immediately after the Kashmir visit and deciding that it would take place daily after

August 2, somewhere it breeds apprehensions that the BJP which has laid a trap

first by G20, then by these judges’ visit, perhaps something is fishy,” she told.

reporters here.

Mehbooba said the CJI and 200 judges were “brought here to show them that the graveyard-like silence in J-K meant that everything was fine here”.

“However, I hope that all these judges, who are wise and decide the destiny of the people, must have seen what the reality is behind the wall,” she said.

The PDP chief said for the last four years when the case was in the top court, many laws were implemented in J-K “by virtue of which our land, our jobs and our resources have been looted”.

“The law says that till a case is in the court, no decision should be taken which can impact the case.