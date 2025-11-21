‘Hope new govt fulfils expectations’: Tejashwi’s first words after debacle

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said he hoped the new Bihar government, formed under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, would “live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people”.

The former Deputy CM, who has not been seen in public ever since the INDIA bloc, which had declared him as its chief ministerial candidate, got drubbed in the Assembly polls, came out with a post on his X handle.

“Heartiest congratulations to respectable Nitish Kumar ji, upon being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar again, and the ministers in his Cabinet”, said Yadav, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.

“Hope the new government will live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people of Bihar and bring a positive and qualitative difference in their lives”, added the 36-year-old, who is likely to continue as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who had flown down to attend the swearing-in ceremony, alleged that the opposition had skipped the function because it had a “small mind”.

“I think it is indicative of a small mind (chhota man). The NDA has formed a new government with such a grand mandate. I wish the opposition had shown the magnanimity to turn up for the ceremony”, she told reporters.

It was not known whether leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, which is left with less than 40 MLAs in the 243-strong House, had been invited to the grand ceremony where tight security measures were in place and the attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of the newly elected MLAs of the NDA were also seen leaving the venue after they failed to get a proper seat.