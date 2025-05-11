‘Hope military understanding between India, Pak will have permanent effect’

Srinagar: PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed hope that the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions against each other would have a permanent effect.

“I pray to the Almighty that this ceasefire becomes a permanent thing as innocent people lose their lives and homes in case of a conflict,” Mehbooba, who visited the persons displaced from border villages in Baramulla, told reporters.

“It takes time to deescalate. We should not be jumping and be the militant type over everything,” she added when asked about violations within hours of the military understanding on Saturday.

It takes time to deescalate a situation when the armies of the two countries are eyeball to eyeball, she further said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state also urged the government to make arrangements for the displaced persons and provide financial support to them for rebuilding their homes.

“These people have lost their homes. They are not in a position to rebuild their homes. It is my request to the government that it should provide them accommodation and also monetary help for reconstruction of their houses,” she said. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president said the situation was bad in the border districts of Kashmir and no better in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts.

Mehbooba also visited Salamabad near the Line of Control (LoC) and met the families forced to take refuge in camps due to relentless cross-border shelling.

Standing among children in tin-roofed shelters, she said, “These children are not waiting for revenge -- they are waiting for peace. End the war. Let them live.”

Earlier in the day, she visited Government Medical College, Baramulla, to enquire about the civilians injured in the shelling. She offered support to the wounded and urged the administration to ensure their proper treatment and rehabilitation.

“Our wounded lie in hospitals. Our families huddle in shelters. Our homes are reduced to rubble. This is why Kashmir cries out for peace, not war,” she said.