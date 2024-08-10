Hooghly: 2 students drown while bathing

Kolkata: Two minor boys died after they drowned while bathing at Konnagar in Hooghly on Friday afternoon.



According to sources, the boys who were students of class VII in a school of Konnagar were appearing for an examination. On Friday, after the exam got over, a group of students, including the two boys, went to bathe in a pond near the school. After a while, all the students except these two boys came out of the water.

Later, when they saw that their friends were not visible in the pond, they informed the locals who rescued the drowned students. They were rushed to Kanaipur Health Centre where the doctor declared them brought dead. Sources reportedly informed that the deceased duo had tied sheets of thermocol as they did not know how to swim but the thermocol sheets were unable to hold the weight of the body and hence they drowned.