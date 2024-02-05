Hooda’s ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally attracts huge crowd in Faridabad

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the massive turnout at the Faridabad ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’, despite the inclement weather conditions.



He said the huge turnout was a clear indicator that the coming government in Haryana will be of the Congress party.

The rally was also addressed by State Congress President Udaibhan, MP Deepender Hooda.

Speaking at the rally, the former Chief Minister said Faridabad city was set up by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru thinking that it would be the first industrial town of the country.

‘Our government did many things during its tenure to take Faridabad forward, but in the 9 years of the present government, Faridabad started being called Fakirabad,’ he stated.

He questioned whether the BJP government has done any one work for Faridabad in 9 years. He expressed surprise that the population of Faridabad increased in 9 years, but not a single new college was opened.

‘Not only this, the government is collecting toll from 5 sides in Faridabad but is not doing any work here. The metro built during his government is standing where it was left by the Congress government, a new pillar has not been built,’ he said.

He announced that when the Congress government comes to power in the state, the five tolls being imposed in Faridabad will be abolished and the metro will be extended to Palwal and Gurgaon.