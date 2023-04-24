Hooda: Will go to Jantar Mantar to support wrestlers

Rohtak/Jhajjar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced the support of the sportspersons protesting at Jantar Mantar. He also demanded compensation and bonus for the farmers of the state.



Hooda said the players are the pride of our country and have hoisted the country’s flag across the world.

“It is a matter of great shame that international players have to come on the road and sit on dharna. Players should get justice because their demand is justified. In such a situation, rising above politics, I have also demanded justice for the players and will go to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar tomorrow and meet them,” he said.

Hooda said that he has repeatedly demanded an impartial inquiry into all the allegations leveled against the wrestling association. “The government should take immediate action on the complaints of the players,” he said.

The former chief minister he visited several grain markets of Rohtak, Beri, Chhara, Jhajjar, Sampla, Bahadurgarh and talked to farmers, laborers and traders. Hooda said farmers, laborers and commission agents are in distress due to non-payment and lifting of wheat in the mandi. “Due to non-lifting, today there is less space for keeping wheat in the mandis. Farmers are forced to keep their crops outside the mandi on the roads, even in the cremation grounds,” he stated.