Hooda welcomes HC’s approval of law on land ownership rights

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has welcomed the decision of the High Court in which it has recognised the land reform law made by the Congress government.



The Congress government had implemented the Dohlidar, Bootimar, Bhondemar, and Mukaridar Act 2010 to give land ownership rights to different sections in the rural areas of Haryana. Its constitutional validity has been upheld by the court after a long hearing.

Responding to this, Hooda said safeguarding the interest of the entire society has been the policy of Congress, and this is why the High Court has also given its approval to the land reform law made during the Congress government.

“This law made by Congress was challenged in the court, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s intention to implement it was not right from the beginning, hence it kept making amendments. This is the reason why the BJP government could not implement Congress’s decision in favour of the poor, backward, and deprived classes,” he stated.

Hooda expressed gratitude to the court and said the court has not only declared this law as legal but has also praised it.

“The court has said that the constitutional objective of agricultural reforms has been achieved through this law. Reading its objectives and reasons, it has become clear that this law ended the practice of agricultural feudalism, and is a laudable agricultural reform,” he added.