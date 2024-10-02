Hooda vows to return favour Adampur bestowed on him

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that Adampur stood with Congress in the Vidhan Sabha by-elections and Lok Sabha elections and he would repay the debt when the Congress government is formed in the state.



Speaking at a public meeting organised in support of Congress candidate Chandraprakash (IAS retd) in Anaj Mandi of Adampur, he said the constituency has a big favour on him. “I will try my best to repay this favour by serving Adampur when the Congress government is formed,” he said.

Hooda also welcomed BJP Kisan Morcha’s national executive member and Satrod Khap’s Mahila Pramukh Sudesh Chaudhary and BJP block president Sultan Singh to the party. In a bid to garner support for Chandraprakash, Hooda said he is a retired officer and knows how to get the work done in the government. “You cannot get a better MLA than him. Vote him to power with a huge margin, and I promise you that there will be no shortage of development work in Adampur,” he said.

Hooda said that the BJP came to power by lying about doubling the income of farmers by 2022 but increased the cost manifold by increasing the rates of diesel, fertilisers. “Instead of giving MSP, farmers were entangled in portals and given dates after dates for purchase of crops. Congress will give farmers legal guarantee of MSP with fair price and subsidy on diesel,” he said.