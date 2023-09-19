Hooda visits the house of martyr Major Ashish

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited the family members of Major Ashish Dhanchak, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag.



He paid emotional tributes to the martyr and condoled his family members. Hooda said that the country is safe today thanks to brave soldiers like him. He said that Major Ashish has sacrificed his life for the country for which the country will always be indebted to him and his family. He added that the nation is proud of Major Ashish and stands with his family in this hour of grief.