Hooda visits flood-hit areas of Palwal in Hry

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has assured that he will raise the demands of the flood affected areas in the Vidhan Sabha.



Hooda, who is continuously visiting the flood affected areas of the state, today visited many villages of Palwal and heard the problems of the people. People of many villages including Baghpur and Manjhawali gave a memorandum to Hooda and told about their demands. People said they are facing a lot of trouble due to waterlogging since many days and upto 95 percent of the crops in the area have been destroyed as the fields are submerged in 3 to 8 feet in the fields. People said the government is deliberately delaying getting Girdawari done so less loss can be shown after the water recedes. The villagers said the condition of health services and roads has almost collapsed after the departure of the Congress government. Diseases have spread in the area after the floods, for which the government is not taking any steps and the condition of the roads has become worse now. People of the area said no one came from the government to take care of the people. From agriculture, to shops and houses, there has been a huge loss due to the flood, but no efforts are being made by the government for drainage.

Along with Hooda, many senior leaders including State Congress President Chaudhary Udaybhan, former MLA Karan Singh Dalal, Lalit Nagar and MLA Neeraj Sharma were present on the occasion.

Addressing people, Hooda said the Meteorological Department had already given an alert for more rain this time, but despite this, the BJP-JJP government did not take any steps in time. “Neither the embankments of the rivers were strengthened, nor the drains were cleaned, nor were the means of drainage arranged.

What is made things worse is that illegal mining has changed the direction of flow of rivers and canals for the last several years. Due to these actions of the government, the entire state had to face floods,” he further said.