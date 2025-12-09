Hooda urges EC to restore paper ballots

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday urged the Election Commission to bring back ballot paper voting, saying that no one can “deny the possibility of tampering with EVMs”.

Talking to reporters in Rohtak, he said that after the Haryana results, the Congress had asked several questions to the Election Commission. “For example, on the night of the 5th, the Commission stated that 61.19% voting had taken place in Haryana. But the next day it was increased to 65.65%, and on the 7th, a day before the counting, it was increased to 67.9%.” Hooda alleged that the figures changed “without explanation,” accusing the EC of acting under government influence. He said that the Congress will hold a mega rally in Delhi on December 14 against this issue.