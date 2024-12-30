Hooda to Hry govt: Pay compensation for crop damaged by hailstorms

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded the state government to pay compensation to the farmers for the damage caused to standing wheat and other crops due to hailstorms in parts of the state.

He said hailstorms occurred in about 150 villages of many districts of the state in the last two days. Due to this, standing crops of wheat, mustard and vegetables have suffered heavy losses. 60 to 80 percent damage has been seen in the mustard crop.

Along with this, the crops of Kinnow, potato, cabbage, tomato and other vegetables have also suffered serious damage.

Hooda further accused the government of “constantly ignoring the problems and demands of the farmers”.

“Farmers are still agitating for the demand of MSP. The condition of farmer leader Dallewal, who is on a fast unto death, remains very worrying, but the BJP is not even ready to take cognizance of it nor is it talking to the agitators,” he said.

“The government should resolve the demands of the farmers as soon as possible and end Dallewal’s fast,” the former Haryana Chief

Minister added.