Hooda tells Congress to safeguard democratic rights and help voters

Chandigarh: Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed the fear that many votes would be cut in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a message issued to all voters, Congress leaders and workers, Hooda appealed to everyone to check the latest voter list, and appeal to the public to participate in the democratic festival. Hooda has instructed all party leaders and workers to be active in this matter, and said everyone should check the latest voter list of themselves, their families and their respective areas.

“The party should speed up Ghar-Ghar Congress – Har Ghar Congress campaign in every home. Along with this, workers should help in getting the votes cast and collect the voter list from the District Office of the Election Commission and match the names of the voters of the village and ward in it,” he said.

“If someone’s vote has been cut, or a new vote has not been created, then they should immediately file a complaint, and get the votes added again. Congress booth workers should take responsibility for this at their level, so that no citizen is deprived of his constitutional right to vote. Model code of conduct can be announced at any time in the country, hence get this work completed as soon as possible,” he added.