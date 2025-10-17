Hooda slams Haryana govt over paddy procurement

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday visited the Gohana grain market and interacted with farmers and commission agents.

Interacting with reporters after the visit, Hooda alleged that farmers are being “openly looted” as they are “forced to sell paddy below the Minimum Support Price due to irregularities in procurement”.

He said government agencies are “rejecting paddy, citing moisture and black grains, leading to losses of up to Rs 500 per quintal”. Hooda demanded relaxation on 22–24% moisture levels, relief for black grains, and a Rs 500 per quintal bonus for affected farmers.