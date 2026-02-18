Hooda slams Haryana govt over ‘law and order collapse’

Chandigarh: Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that law and order in the state has “completely collapsed”. Speaking to reporters, Hooda said that even according to Central government reports, Haryana had become the “most unsafe state” in the country. He announced that the Congress would move a special resolution on law and order during the upcoming Assembly session.

Alleging a rise in organised crime, Hooda said the government had lost control, referring to the Guhla Cheeka MLA episode and a recent murder near the IG’s office in Rohtak. He claimed extortion was affecting businessmen and professionals, leading to the flight of industries. MPOST