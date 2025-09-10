Hooda slams Haryana govt over flood compensation

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the compensation announced by the BJP-led state government for the flood-hit farmers is “woefully inadequate”.

Addressing a press conference with Congress state president Chaudhary Udaybhan, Hooda said: “Announcing only Rs 7-15,000 compensation per acre is a mockery of farmers as their standing crops have been destroyed. They have suffered a loss of about Rs 1 lakh per acre... Despite this, the government is announcing compensation less than the cost of fertilisers. Farmers should get at least Rs 50-60,000 per acre compensation.”