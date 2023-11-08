Hooda slams BJP-JJP for low sugarcane price hike

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has played a joke on the farmers by increasing the price of sugarcane by only Rs 14 per quintal in the state.



He said the sugarcane farmers of the state have been demanding that the price of sugarcane should be increased to Rs 450 per quintal for a long time. “Our government had increased the rate of sugarcane by a record breaking Rs 193, taking it from Rs 117 to Rs 310. There was an increase of 165% in 9 years, which was the highest price in the country at that time. The BJP has only increased the price of sugarcane from Rs 310 in 2014 to Rs 372 in 2023-24, that is, only 20% increase in 9 years,” he said, comparing the price increase during the two governments. Hooda announced that when the Congress government is formed in Haryana next year, the price of sugarcane will be raised to Rs 450 per quintal. He said the Congress not only ensured purchase of sugarcane from the farmers, but also made sure that farmers received immediate payment.

“At the time of leaving the government in 2014, there was not a single penny owed to the farmers by the sugarcane mills,”

he added.