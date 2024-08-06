Hooda slams BJP for MSP promises not backed by Central Budget

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP of being so nervous about their clear defeat in the Assembly elections that they have lost their ability to understand the situation. Hooda claimed the government is making baseless announcements that it cannot implement at the grassroots level, including the promise of providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.



Hooda pointed out that MSP is determined by the Central government, not the state government. He criticised the Haryana BJP government for announcing MSP on 15 crops that are not even grown in Haryana. “The Central government has not included MSP guarantees in this year’s budget or made any provision for it,” he said. “On what basis is the state government making such announcements?”

Hooda urged the BJP to bring a bill to Parliament to guarantee MSP, as proposed by Congress, instead of making empty promises. He highlighted the farmers’ struggles under the BJP government, including widespread protests and the tragic loss of 750 lives during the largest farmers’ agitation in independent India. Despite this, the BJP has yet to agree to an

MSP guarantee.