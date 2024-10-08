Hooda, Selja reach Delhi before judgement day, say it is up to top brass to decide next CM

Chandigarh: Congress’ chief ministerial candidates Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Deepinder Singh Hooda reached Delhi a day before the Assembly election results in Haryana and held meetings throughout the day.



All three leaders have put the ball in the high command’s court regarding the post of Chief Minister. Bhupinder met Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria, who had been resting for the last several days, after which he and Deepinder held detailed discussions with top Congress leaders in Delhi on the new political situation of the state and the results of the exit polls.

After the results are declared on Tuesday, the winning MLAs are expected to reach Chandigarh by night. After political deliberations in New Delhi, former CM Bhupinder and MP Deepinder said that the CM will be selected democratically in the Congress. The party will appoint observers who will gather information about the MLAs’ choice. Then, it will be conveyed to the Congress high command, which will decide the next CM of the state.

Congress general secretary Selja was reticent in her comments on the next CM. She said that neither “I nor anyone else can say anything about the Chief Minister. It will be the decision of the Congress high command”.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Selja was positive that Congress will form the government in Haryana. “Congress will cross the figure of more than 60 seats in the state,” she said.

Meanwhile, wrestler Bajrang Punia also met the Hoodas and Selja. While fielding questions, he said: Congress will form the government with majority. Everyone has seen the results of exit polls.”