Hooda seeks bonus for farmers

CHANDIGARH: Newly appointed Leader of the Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday toured several mandis across the state to meet farmers and hear their grievances.

During visits to Gharaunda and Karnal grain markets, Hooda interacted with farmers, workers, and commission agents who alleged they were being “denied the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and facing open loot” in the name of procurement. They claimed that government agencies were “refusing to purchase paddy, citing moisture or black grains as an excuse”.

Addressing a press conference, Hooda accused the BJP government of reneging on its promise of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy. He demanded a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal and relaxation in moisture content to 22–24 per cent.