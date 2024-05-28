Hooda says BJP government has proven to be a national disaster

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today appealed to the people of Chandigarh to vote and elect the INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari to have an effective voice in the parliament.



Hooda said, for the last ten years the people of Chandigarh had suffered on account of the absence of an effective voice, which could represent them properly in parliament and elsewhere. Referring to the ten years of the BJP government, he said, it was a national disaster as the unemployment and inflation had reached its peak. He said, the unemployment in India right now is highest in 45 years with 70 crore jobless people in the country.

The former Haryana Chief Minister referred to the back-breaking price rise saying life had become difficult for the common people. Hooda reaffirmed the guarantees of the Congress party, saying these will touch the lives of the common masses.

He added that every fresh graduate will be entitled to one year apprenticeship with an assured income of Rs one lakh for that period. Condemning the harsh attitude of the Modi government towards farmers, he said, the INDIA government will waive off their loans and provide legal guarantee for the MSP.

He also announced that the Agnipath scheme, which has shattered the dreams of lakhs of people of the country, will be scrapped and the old system of recruitment in the defence forces will be resumed.